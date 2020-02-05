Germany is likely to ban the upcoming memoir written by former president of its foreign intelligence service Gerhard Schindler, according to an investigative report published by a government-run news website, Tagesschau.

The decision was reportedly made by the Federal Chancellery (Bundeskanzleramt), which is headed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

For the government, the book conflicts with the interests of Germany's intelligence services and sets the wrong precedent for other former spies to share their own experiences in the field, which can potentially impact the country's foreign policy.

Although the government maintains that Schindler's memoirs do not contain any state secrets, after nearly two years of examining the book, the Merkel administration refused to approve it for publication, keeping it under lock and key.

According to Tagesschau, the book carries some interesting insights into Schindler's time as the head of Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), the federal intelligence service. There are passages revealing how the German government had a meeting between Schindler and the Pakistani secret service ISI cancelled. And how he was happy to hand over gifts to leaders and influential people from the Arab states, gifts like small daggers forged from the steel of the Tirpitz, a battleship sunk during World War II.

The Merkel administration sees Schindler's memoirs as "a clear violation" of secrecy. It also fears, as per Tagesschau, that if Schindler's account is allowed to be made public, the other former domestic spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who was sacked from his job in November 2018, will feel emboldened to write his own book and use it as a political tool, since he has joined active politics.