These are exceptional times. The world is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, raising fundamental questions about the future of work, welfare, and civil liberties.

While these issues are now taking centre stage, the crisis is intensifying public scrutiny on governments and opening spaces for radical challenges This includes questioning state power and structural violence.

Since the UK government called for a lockdown, announcing that people are to remain within their homes and apply social-distancing, many started raising questions about the welfare of prisoners and other detainees.

If all public spaces where people gather in groups, from theatres to schools and workplaces, had to shut down - what was going to happen to the thousands confined within overcrowded prisons and immigration removal centres?

As news hit of Covid-19 cases in UK detention centres, coordinated pressure was exerted by NGOs, activists and lawyers.

The movement defending the rights of migrants argued that it was inhumane and discriminatory to confine people in conditions that are ideal for the spread of any infection or disease.

A consensus emerged amongst practitioners that this was inhumane and discriminatory, and considerable pressure on the government began to grow.

Detainees, including many of my clients, repeatedly told me that during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, they were still sharing confined communal spaces. It is only in the last few weeks that many have received basic materials like hand sanitisers following a recent inspection.

Meanwhile, many of my clients continued to do cleaning jobs, without any proper PPE, on their usual pay of around £2 ($2.51) a day.

There have now been almost 1,000 people released from Immigration Removal Centres (IRC). Another 368 remain, which is the lowest number in the last 10 years. This reaffirms what activists and groups have long argued: it is possible for our society to operate without IRCs.

It is important that we do not treat these releases as a concession or ‘gift’ given by the Home Office.The truth is that the need to dehumanise and punish migrants was deprioritised in the face of the inability to control the spread of the virus and mounting public criticism.

While a case is being made for the end of immigration detention in the UK, a broader one is also taking centre stage across the world about state violence and the necessity of prisons all together.

The recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in the US who was killed whilst being restrained by a police officer, has been met with global rage.

As protests broke out in Minneapolis, where the incident took place, most media outlets and social media platforms were buzzing with discussions surrounding police brutality, state violence and institutional racism.

Conversations over whether institutions like the police are, in fact, fit for purpose started trending internationally