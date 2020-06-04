For Karima Rahmani and other Muslim women who wear the niqab in Holland, verbal or physical attacks by people opposed to their religious clothing are a regular occurrence.

After more than a decade of a highly politicised discussion, a so-called burqa ban came into effect in Holland last year, prohibiting women from covering their faces in certain public spaces, including government buildings, schools, hospitals and on public transport. The government says the bans are needed to encourage integration and are necessary for public safety reasons. Similar arguments have been used to implement bans in various European nations, including France, Belgium, Denmark, Austria, as well as to place restrictions in parts of Germany.

Yet with the coronavirus pandemic leading to mandatory mask measures, lawyers and critics are now saying that in light of these rules, legal arguments against the burqa are much weaker, and that it’s time to put an end to a discussion that they say has criminalised women who choose to cover their faces in public.

Rahmani, who lives in the central Dutch city Utrecht, told TRT World: “The government said we have to have a burqa ban because it would be safer for people in Holland, even though there hasn't been one incident committed by a woman in a niqab in the country. The problem is that it’s actually made things worse for women like me who wear the niqab. It’s common for me to be sworn at while grocery shopping and it’s worse for women who don’t live in the big cities. So even though the argument was to make society safer, society has become more dangerous for women who have been affected by the ban.”

In 2014, London-based lawyer, Satvinder Juss, represented a French Muslim woman at the European Court of Human Rights who was seeking to appeal the ban in her home country. While the court agreed with some of the arguments, including on public safety and gender equality, she ultimately lost on the idea of “living together”. He told TRT World that the mask rules make the burqa bans significantly less defensible.

He said: “The interesting thing is that we lost the case on narrow ground - that there is an interest in “living together”. What that means is that there's normal social intercourse, where there's verbal communication and non-verbal communication. So even if I don't understand what X is saying to me, if I look into their face, I can make sense of that, so non-verbal communication is very important. The other side argued that governments have to help everyone integrate, it wasn't just a question of security and equality, and that’s what they won on.

“Now, of course, this comes full circle because suddenly with COVID-19 states are saying that they need to have facial masks. So out goes through the window all arguments about the right to look into people's faces and around integration. It becomes impossible now to defend this. The whole of the lower part of the face is covered by a mask, which is the same with the niqab.”

Nadija Samour is a Berlin-based lawyer and activist who last year defended a woman who was prohibited from wearing her niqab while sitting for university exams in Kiel, north Germany - this was a case they won out of court.

She added: “It’s this bigoted situation where everyone seems to agree that masks are helpful and obligatory and should be worn now during the corona crisis. But at the same time, it just sheds light on how ridiculous and unfounded the arguments, which are supposedly meant to justify the burqa bans, are.”

With mandatory mask rules coming into effect on public transport in Holland from 1 June, Rahmani and the more than 70-plus women who form part of Blijf van mijn Niqaab af (Don’t Touch my Niqab), an organisation that has been working to challenge the law, have since written a letter to the government in which they have laid out where they see conflict between the mask rules and the ban, and where they challenge the argument around integration for women who are born and raised in Holland. They have also called on the government to withdraw the legislation.