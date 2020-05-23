A dead body of a foreign mercenary was found south of Tripoli, Libya’s capital, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Libyan army found the dead body in an area in the Salahaddin region, which was cleared of militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The concerned security units and judicial authorities are carrying out a joint investigation to clarify the facts related to the foreign mercenary, it said.

After completing the investigation, the Libyan Foreign Ministry will submit the report on the matter to the United Nations Security Council as an additional evidence for the presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya, the statement added.

Separately, the press centre of Libyan army-led Operation of Volcano of Rage shared a photo featuring a Russian-made MON-100 type anti-personnel mine seized in the same region.

Three camps seized