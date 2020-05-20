The timeline of Trump's attacks on the WHO
The timeline of Trump's attacks on the WHO
Here's a list of the most scathing verbal attacks the American president has launched against the UN's health agency.
May 20, 2020

On Monday, the US President Donald Trump threatened the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the permanent cutting off of all US funding of $450 million a year unless the organisation commits to “substantive improvements” in the next 30 days.

“I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America’s interests,” he said. 

This isn’t the first time. Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being China-centric and unduly influenced by the country by stating that the agency has been “curiously insistent” on praising the country’s “alleged transparency”.

Following this recent attack of the WHO, here we list some of the US President’s other accusatory moments against the organisation:

April 7:

Following other health experts, government officials and analysts, who openly criticised the WHO in its immediate response to the outbreak, President Trump’s tirade against them began on April 7.

The President accused the WHO of being biased towards China. On this day, during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, he warned that as a result, members of his administration would take a look at US contributions to the WHO.

"They called it wrong, they really, they missed the call. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?” he said.

On US financial support and its contributions to the organisation, Trump said: "We're going to put a hold on money spent... we're going to put a very powerful hold on it and we're going to see."

The incident took place just after the US recorded an alarmingly high daily death toll of almost two thousand people. 

April 17:

Recommended

The President accused the WHO of making “several claims about the Coronavirus that were either inaccurate or misleading” in January and February.

In his tweet, Trump said: “Why did the W.H.O. ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them to the possibility that CoronaVirus could be transmitted between humans? Why did the W.H.O. make several claims about the CoronaVirus that were either inaccurate or misleading....”

May 1:

Underfire for his administration's handling of the pandemic in the US, President Trump accused the WHO for being too slow, something he believed paved the way for its devastating global spread.

During her delivery of a 30-minute briefing on behalf of the administration, Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “The WHO appears to clearly have a China bias”.

“I mean, you look at this timeline and it’s really damning for the WHO when you consider the fact that on 31 December you had Taiwanese officials warning about human-to-human transmission, the WHO did not make that public,” she said.

Added to this, on 9 January, the WHO repeated China’s claim that the virus does not transmit readily between people - something we now know is false. On 14 January, the WHO again repeated China’s talking points about no human-to-human transmission.

May 19:

Recently, Trump has escalated his threats against the organisation. He explained that the US will permanently pull US funding of the organisation unless it “commits to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days."

In his letter to the WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which he also posted on Twitter, Trump said: "It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China."

He also said that his administration has already started discussions with the WHO on how to reform the organisation, while adding that the US will "reconsider our membership" unless unspecified improvements are made.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation