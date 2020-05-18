If there’s a way to gauge difficulties big businesses face amid the pandemic, take a look at Disney World, the most visited resort in the world.

Walt Disney plans to reopen its famous resort in Florida in the United States, in a phased manner. The Disney Spring section, which features shopping malls and restaurants, is slated to start receiving visitors from May 20.

Excitement, however, has waned since the Vice President of Disney Springs, Matt Simon, wrote a blog over the weekend on the company website. In it, he explained how visitors will now have to wear masks and be assessed through temperature screenings. Some fans have been left dismayed.

“Face masks and temperatures means I won’t be returning. I will be letting my annual pass lapse next month,” read one of the comments under the blog.

“I’m sorry to say that I will not be visiting if face coverings and masks are required. If this is a requirement for the parks, eventually I won’t renew our annual passes either,” another person said.

On its website, the entertainment giant has also added a disclaimer.

"An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.” It goes on, “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death."

"By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

For some, the magic seems to have now fully disappeared from the famed Disney experience.

No place on land for Ariel

Disney’s properties, including its resorts in the US and elsewhere, were shut in March. Since then its theme park in Shanghai, China, has reopened but with various strict rules, including a limit on the number of visitors.

Other disappointments await children, one being that the posing of photographs with their favourite Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse or Ariel from the famous cartoon, The Little Mermaid, will be prohibited.

When Disney reopens in Florida, its staff will be checking the temperature of its visitors. Guests who present themselves with 100.4 degrees or more, will not be granted entry and will be turned back along with anyone in their party.

Negative reaction to safety measures has bewildered many since the social distancing requirements have been enforced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).