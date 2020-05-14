Iran's foreign minister on Thursday dismissed as "foolish claims" US threats to trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions if the UN Security Council does not extend an arms embargo on Tehran, state media reported.

The US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, on Wednesday publicly confirmed the strategy two weeks after an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Washington had notified Britain, France and Germany of its plan.

The UN embargo is due to expire in October under a 2015 Iran nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump quit in 2018.

Washington argues it can trigger a return of UN sanctions because a 2015 Security Council resolution enshrining the deal still names the United States as a participant.

"Foolish claims by US officials is nothing new," Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif told reporters.