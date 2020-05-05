Australia's economy is losing US$2.5 billion every week its virus shutdown continues, with GDP forecast to plunge 10 percent in the June quarter, according to figures announced Tuesday.

The country has enjoyed success in curbing the spread of Covid-19, with new daily cases slowing to single digits or zero across most regions.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said measures to curb coronavirus were dealing a heavy blow to the economy, with GDP forecast to fall 10 percent in the June quarter.

"For every extra week that the current restrictions remain in place, the treasury estimates that close to $4 billion will be reduced in economic activity, from a combination of ... reduced workforce participation, reduced productivity, and reduced consumption," he said.

The estimate came as the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported a 7.5 percent drop in jobs – which it said was equivalent to about 700,000 workers out of an active workforce of some 13 million – in the five weeks to April 18.

A third of workers in the worst-affected hotel and hospitality industries lost their jobs, along with 27 percent of people in the arts and recreation sectors.

The Treasury has previously estimated the unemployment rate will double to 10 percent by the middle of the year because of the coronavirus shutdowns, leaving about 1.4 million people out of work.

The ABS also reported that 31 percent of households nationwide had seen their finances worsen.