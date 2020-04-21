On March 23, two days after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to observe Janata Curfew (a voluntary nationwide lockdown), a large congregation of legislators affiliated with Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assembled in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

At the state Governor Lal Ji Tandon's official residence, they participated in a swearing-in ceremony for a new government led by lifelong BJP leader Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan. The event attracted widespread criticism, with many calling it a sneaky "coup" orchestrated by the BJP against an elected government of the opposition Congress party at a time when the country was heading into the coronavirus pandemic.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Sitaram Adivasi, the BJP legislator from Vijaypur constituency was found coughing and consumed by fever.

Prior to Chauhan taking an oath as the state's chief minister, the BJP was ferrying the elected legislators from one state to another to ensure their loyalties were not bought by the opposing side. Adivasi was also flown here and there along with the stable of legislators. He was first taken to Gurugram and then to the neighbouring city New Delhi, India's capital, where he met several government officials, journalists and several office bearers of the BJP. About 12 days later, he flew to Madhya Pradesh and joined the swearing-in ceremony on March 23.

Is he or is he not?

Adivasi told TRT World that he had become ill sometime in mid March when the party sent him out of the state along with other legislators.

"It was a dry cough and breathing difficulties. But I made sure that I was there with other MLAs at the government formation event. After I came back home to Sheopur, the illness escalated and I went to the district hospital. They kept me in quarantine for some time, and I recovered after seven-eight days. Now I am all fine," Adivasi said, adding that doctors told him he had contracted coronavirus.

Chief Health Medical Officer of Sheopur district DR AR Karoria refused to share Adivasi’s medical report with TRT World, saying the legislator was struggling with the normal flu.

A day after the BJP formed a government in Madhya Pradesh state, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown through a live video message and made a passionate appeal to fellow Indians that social distancing in times of the coronavirus pandemic was a must, although his own party members were brazenly violating it.

Three weeks later, Madhya Pradesh became one of the coronavirus hotspots. At the time of writing this article, the state had 1,301 positive cases, with its main city Indore recording 800 cases alone.

There are only 17,656 coronavirus positive cases in a country of 1.3 billion people, which makes Madhya Pradesh an intense hotspot.

Among the infected lot in the state there are four high-ranking bureaucrats, 40 policemen and 89 health officials on duty. Dr Pallavi Jain Goel, who's the top government official in the state's health services, has also tested positive.

According to residents, the entire state of Madhya Pradesh became dysfunctional after Modi's BJP began the process of toppling the Congress government from early March onward.

"The entire state was paralyzed as speculations of government change became rife. The entire state apparatus came to a halt," Dr Anand Rai, the whistleblower of India's multibillion-dollar scam Vyapam, told TRT World.

The remiss