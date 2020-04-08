For student protester and freelance journalist Shaheen Abdulla, the focus during the last few months has been on the anti-government protests dominating India.

Four months ago, the ruling Hindu nationalist party - the Bharatiya Janata Party - passed a citizenship bill that critics say discriminates against Muslims and goes against the country’s secular constitution. The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) led to mass demonstrations and 24 hour sit-ins across the country, some of which were met with police violence.

Yet with India enforcing a strict 21-day lockdown on March 24, Abdulla and his fellow protesters have faced an abrupt end to their political actions.

Abdulla is a student at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and was among those attacked and detained by police during protests last year. He said that amidst the health crisis, there are signs that the government will continue to pursue its nationalist agenda.

“Authorities have already cleaned any anti-government writing or murals at our university and other protest sites.” Abdulla, 24, told TRT World. “The spread of the virus has been linked to mass gatherings, in particular one attended by Muslims from inside and outside the country. Some political leaders and most of the mainstream media - which are very pro-government - are now using terms like ‘Jihad terrorism’ and are vilifying Muslims by saying that they only brought this virus to India to try and kill people.”

Without being able to challenge this on the street, social media has become their main protest tool, but Abdulla said protesters are also using this time to strategise in preparation for when people can go back out again, as well engaging in lockdown relief work.

He said: “At the moment, many of those who were protesting are involved in relief efforts to support the thousands of migrant labourers who are being hit particularly economically as a result of the lockdown and limited government support.

"We are also trying to put out a lot of discourse on our protests, for example how it was formed and why it is important. There's a lot of people across different states who are opposed to what's happening, so we are trying to connect all these dots. We want to build a fraternity of people to push this beyond a Muslim issue to one about dignity for all citizens.”

India was one of the many countries where mass protests were playing out in the months prior to the pandemic. From Haiti to Hong Kong, Chile to Algeria, and Iraq to Lebanon - to name a few - millions of citizens unhappy with their political, social and economic realities were voicing their discontent on the streets. Yet as the pandemic puts a pause on traditional forms of protest, those involved are finding alternative ways to ensure their voices are still heard amidst the corona coverage.

In Chile, for example, the lockdown has led to home-based protests with people banging pots and pans to vent their frustrations. In Lebanon earlier last month, protesters held a small gathering in which people wore masks and stood at a distance, and now they are organising more virtual gatherings. Climate change activist Greta Thurnburg and #FridaysForFuture, meanwhile, have also been running digital strikes.

Berlin-based refugee solidarity group Seebruecke is among the organisations that have had to quickly adapt to the changing protest landscape. For the past two weekends, the group has been organising online protests calling on Europe to keep its borders open and for more support for refugees living in Greek camps.