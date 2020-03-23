Turkish and Russian forces have conducted the second joint patrol on the M4 highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

"Within the framework of the Moscow agreement, the 2nd joint Turkish-Russian land patrol on the M4 highway has been completed with the contribution of air and land assets," a ministry statement said.

Turkey and Russia agreed on a protocol that urged parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area starting from 00:01 on March 6, 2020."