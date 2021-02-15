Jaguar, the Indian-owned luxury car brand, will produce only electric vehicles from 2025 and restructure its UK non-manufacturing operations, the company has announced.

"By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand," said a statement from Jaguar Land Rover, which intends to become a net zero carbon company by 2039.

JLR said it "will substantially reduce and rationalise its non-manufacturing infrastructure in the UK."

It did not say whether this meant job cuts were on the horizon.

READ MORE:Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035

JLR will meanwhile invest $3.5 billion (£2.5 billion) annually under its "Reimagine" plan, which sees the first all-electric Land Rover model in 2024.

"At the heart of its Reimagine plan will be the electrification of both Land Rover and Jaguar brands on separate architectures with two clear, unique personalities," the statement said.

READ MORE:Macron wants France to be Europe's top clean car producer