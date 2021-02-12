Yangon, Myanmar – “We want democracy.” “Respect our vote.”

It’s been seven days of protests in Myanmar now. There’s a sea of people coming from every street in Yangon and heading towards Hleden centre and from there they walk towards Sule – which has turned into a pedestrian zone. The tens of thousands of people come out onto the streets every day to show their support to the state chancellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, seeking an end to the military rule after the coup.

The civil disobedience movement started by medical officers and nurses in Mandalay has been joined by trade unions, teachers, journalists, monks, nuns and government officials in civil services.

“I joined my queens to show my resistance towards the military coup. We walked in high heels from Tamwe to Sule (around 7-8 km),” said Thandar who was dressed to the nines and looked tired, but happy. Her group was walking with the mock funeral services for General Min Aung Hlaing. Several of these mock funerals were seen across Yangon.

A big chunk of protestors on the roads are the youth of Myanmar. They identify as Generation Z, are well organised and well prepared. Each day they have a new strategy to deal with the fear. There are volunteers with each group that’s joining the bigger groups to clean up after themselves.

Eco warriors, punk musicians and Instagram influencers have joined the force. A couple dressed up as bride and groom showed up in front of the UN holding placards “My wedding can wait, not this movement.”

A Rebel Bat inspired by Batman on a big black SUV without a number plate was seen standing on the roof of the jeep with a new slogan every day “Everything is impossible until somebody does it.”

Thiri is wearing her favourite red saree and protesting in front of the Indian Embassy. She said she has never visited India but her ID card states she is Indian-Myanmar. Her great grandfather came to Yangon from Surat, a city in Gujarat. “We want India to support us. They are friends of Aung San Suu Kyi and democracy.”

The Indian government hasn’t issued any statement in support at the time of publishing.

Commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing has formed his new cabinet. He is insisting that his act is constitutional and it is just a cabinet ‘reshuffle’. State Chancellor Aung San Suu Kyi is facing charges over the illegal import of walkie talkies.

An official document was circulating that shows that the military is also bringing its own cyber security bill. We have seen in other countries in Asia how cyber security bills are used to suppress and punish voices of dissent. Myanmar ICT for Development Organisation (MIDO) tweeted:

The proposed law was rejected by 31 civil society organisations in a signed statement. The statement said the proposed cyber security law by the new military junta is to safeguard dictatorship. It will allow it to ban content it dislikes, restrict internet providers and intercept data – in short, it would violate human rights.

One possible trigger for bringing people into the streets was the 20-hour, and in some areas, 36-hour, internet blackout across the country last Saturday. Experts said it was counter-productive.

“You can’t expect people to stay home without the internet which is a basic necessity in 2021,” says Ma Thin who works closely with right activists.

Local activists and youth bought VPN serial numbers in bulk and were giving it out for free. “We want Myanmar's youth to stay connected to the world. We want the world to see what is happening. It is not 1988. They can’t get away with this. They messed with the wrong generation,” said one protestor dressed up in cat onesie.