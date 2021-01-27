BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish delivery app Getir hits international market, arrives in London
Turkey's biggest online delivery app has arrived in London, Getir co-founder Nazim Salur announces on Twitter.
Turkish delivery app Getir hits international market, arrives in London
Photo from Getir delivery app co-founder Nazim Salur's Twitter shows a company driver in London, UK on January 27, 2021.
January 27, 2021

Turkish delivery service Getir has hit international markets with its first services abroad offered in London, says co-founder Nazım Salur on Twitter.

"We will endear this two-syllable Turkish word there, too," Salur said on Wednesday, referring to the delivery app's name Getir which translates to "bring" or "get" in Turkish.

Salur thanked the app's users and employees "who made it to this day" in his post.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Getir had been in talks with investors to sign a funding deal after a $800 million valuation with an eye on expanding into the United Kingdom.

Recommended

The 10-minute delivery app currently operates in 10 cities in Turkey, including Istanbul and capital Ankara.

The firm saw a large boom in 2020 as customers flocked to online delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic, and drew the attention of investors, raising around $38 million in its first funding round completed earlier last year.

READ MORE:Turkish delivery app Getir eyes UK market, new funds with $800M valuation

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector