Turkish delivery service Getir has hit international markets with its first services abroad offered in London, says co-founder Nazım Salur on Twitter.

"We will endear this two-syllable Turkish word there, too," Salur said on Wednesday, referring to the delivery app's name Getir which translates to "bring" or "get" in Turkish.

Salur thanked the app's users and employees "who made it to this day" in his post.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Getir had been in talks with investors to sign a funding deal after a $800 million valuation with an eye on expanding into the United Kingdom.