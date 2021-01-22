House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that she will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the former president's trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol January 6 riot.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced Pelosi's intentions for a quick trial on the Senate floor on Friday, rejecting Republicans' proposal to push it to mid-February to give Trump more time to prepare his case. Schumer said there will be “a full trial, it will be a fair trial.”

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8, Schumer announced after reaching an agreement with Republicans.

Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday.

From there, Trump's legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.

Pelosi said her nine impeachment managers, or House prosecutors, are "ready to begin to make their case" against Trump. She said Trump's team will have had the same amount of time.

Trump, who told his supporters to "fight like hell" just before they invaded the Capitol two weeks ago and stopped the electoral vote count, is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

He is still assembling his legal team.

Impeachment trail

While the transmission of the article starts the trial proceedings, the schedule remains uncertain as the Senate, now in Democratic control, is also working to swiftly confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees and tackle the new administration’s legislative priorities.

Biden has repeatedly said that he believes the Senate can do both.