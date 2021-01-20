The United States is trying to clip the wings of China’s ambitious project of becoming a major player in the global commercial aircraft market even when only a few of its jets have taken to the skies.

On January 14, Washington included the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) in a Department of Defence list of companies, which have alleged ties to the Chinese military.

The move in itself is not a problem for state-run Comac at the moment as it only restricts US investment in companies. Comac has not raised funds in the US market.

But there’s a risk that now the aircraft manufacturer can be added to something called an entity list, which makes it harder for American suppliers to do business with Comac.

Former US President Donald Trump has used a host of measures including a costly trade war to put pressure on China, which he accuses of currency manipulation and stealing American technology.

However, the parting shot at China can be a problem for incoming President Joe Biden, who has signaled a more reconciliatory foreign policy.

“It’s possible President Biden will review this decision by Trump. US companies are hugely dependent on China so he has to take this into account,” Shukor Yusof, a Singapore-based aviation analyst at Endau Analytics, told TRT World.

From General Electric’s CFM LEAP-1C engines and avionics to flight data recorders, many of the Comac aircraft components come from the US. One study found that 60 percent of the Chinese aircraft is based on parts manufactured in the US and EU-member states.

Comac has had little success in marketing its aircraft models outside China since the company was launched more than a decade ago as part of Beijing's plan to move the world's second largest economy into making high-tech goods.

The company has sold around 40 of its short-range regional jet ARJ21 to Chinese carriers such as Chengdu Airlines. But it’s the much-anticipated C919 which has been at the centre of international attention.

The C919, which features a bigger lavatory and wider space for cabin crew to sort out inflight meals, is being marketed as a competitor to the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus 320 Neo.

The narrow-body C919 is still undergoing flight trials and Chinese regulators will not likely give it the greenlight until next year.