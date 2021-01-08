Turkey has dispatched a broadcasting and communication satellite, US advanced rockets and spacecraft manufacturer company SpaceX announced on early Friday.

"With Turksat 5A's coming into service, we will add the Middle East and Africa Continents to our coverage area in addition to the East and West," Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said.

Following the Turksat 5A satellite, the country will also launch another communication satellite, the Turksat 5B, in June, the minister added.

Satellite to secure Turkey's orbital rights

Turkey signed an agreement with Airbus in 2017 for the production of the Turksat 5A and 5B orbiters. The country is also working on the Turksat 6A, which will be produced indigenously.

With a 30-year lifetime, Turkey's fifth-generation satellite, the Turksat 5A, will have the country's orbital rights secured, an executive at Airbus told Anadolu Agency.

"Turksat 5A will secure the orbital rights of Turkey," Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems within Airbus said.

Citing a production contract for the Turksat 5A between Turksat and Airbus Defense and Space, Nasr said efforts to produce the satellite had started immediately after the deal was signed on November 9, 2017.

The satellite launched at 0215 GMT by the US-based technology company SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Cape Canaveral base in Florida, according to the private rocket company's website.