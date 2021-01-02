At least five women have been killed in war-torn Yemen when a projectile exploded at a wedding that was being held on New Year's Day in the Red Sea port city of Hudaida.

The government and Houthi rebel forces blamed each other for the Friday night bombing of the hall near Hodeida's airport, a frontline between the warring sides on the edge of the Houthi-held town.

It came just two days after at least 26 people were killed in blasts that rocked the airport of the southern city of Aden as government ministers got off a plane.

