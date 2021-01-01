The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined a regional alliance centred around exploiting gas reserves in the eastern half of the Mediterranean Sea as the Gulf state’s interventionist foreign policy faces setbacks elsewhere in the Middle East.

In mid-December, UAE, an oil producer, was given an observer status at the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), an organisation that seeks to jointly promote offshore gas fields discovered in the past decade.

EMGF includes Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Jordan and Palestine - the countries which share the eastern Mediterranean’s shoreline. Italy is also part of the forum because its petroleum major ENI is actively involved in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production in the region.

“UAE is getting increasingly involved in the Mediterranean because its ability to contain Turkish influence in the Middle East has faced a lot of obstacles,” said Samuel Ramani, a non-resident fellow at the Gulf International Forum, a think tank.

In Libya where a conflict has been raging for years, UAE and Turkey back opposing sides. In recent months, Khalifa Haftar, the militia leader bankrolled by Emirates was forced to retreat by the Ankara-aligned Government of National Accord.

The Tripoli-based GNA is also backed by the UN.

UAE tried, but failed to exert influence in Syria where Turkey was forced to send in troops to stop the advance of the YPG militia. The YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a far-left terror group behind the killing of 40,000 Turkish civilians and soldiers.

“Its soft power in the Middle East has eroded by normalisation of ties with Israel and abandonment of the Palestinian cause,” said Ramani told TRT World.

“So UAE is now looking to confront Turkey in a new area which is the Mediterranean and they see it as an easy access point. They have already made a coalition there against Turkey with France.”

While France is not part of the EMGF, it is bent heavily in favour of Greece and sent warplanes and navy ships to the divided Cyprus island in early 2020.

A pipe dream?

Turkey, the region’s largest economy and major gas consumer, has warned against being excluded from efforts to exploit petroleum reserves buried under the seabed.

Greece, Israel and Southern Cyprus have used maritime agreements to demarcate offshore gas blocks between themselves - without including Turkey which has the longest shoreline on the Mediterranean Sea.