US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold talks with counterparts from Australia, India and Japan in Tokyo, seeking to present a united front against China.

Pompeo's trip comes despite the coronavirus crisis gripping Washington, which has seen President Donald Trump and a raft of his closest staff and advisors test positive for Covid-19.

Given the crisis, Pompeo opted to scrap two additional stops, in South Korea and Mongolia, that were originally part of his Asia trip.

But the meeting of the so-called Quad on Tuesday remains on his agenda, with Pompeo telling reporters before he departed the US that it was a "something we've been working on for a long time to put together."

'Significant achievements'

Pompeo told reporters in the US that he expected "some significant announcements, some significant achievements" from the talks with Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia's Marise Payne and India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

But he added these would not be announced in Tokyo, and only after the ministers had returned home to consult "our leaders to make sure we all have it right."

The Quad grouping was heavily promoted by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as a bid by the region's major democracies to step up cooperation in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

First top US visit for Suga's office

Pompeo's visit is the first by a top US official since Abe's successor Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month.