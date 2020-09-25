ISLAMABAD — As legislative elections in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are likely to be held in November, Islamabad has intensified its efforts to recognise the northern region as the country’s fifth province.

China has also been pressing Islamabad to grant GB a constitutional status since the region happens to be the starting point of the ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a key component of the neighbouring country's flagship Belt and Road Initiative.

“China does not want to risk its investment in a disputed territory and has prompted Islamabad to fix the legal status of the GB,” said a senior foreign ministry official, who requested anonymity because of the government’s ban placed on communication with the media.

The common consensus in Pakistan is that GB residents have been wanting to merge with Pakistan for several decades, but the move has faced pushback from others: the Indian government, politicians from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and the leadership from its divided part administered by India across the Line of Control (LoC).

While India sees GB as a region that is "illegally occupied" by Pakistan, some voices within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir have invoked the larger Kashmir dispute as a main deterrent to Islamabad's move.

The debate gained momentum last week, when Pakistani minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf-led federal government has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan to a fully-fledged province with all constitutional rights, including representation in the upper and lower houses of the Pakistani parliament.

Elections for the region's legislative assembly were postponed earlier in August because of the coronavirus pandemic and opposition lawmakers speaking against the constitutional change. But according to Pakistan's leading newspaper Dawn, the government and opposition legislators of Gilgit-Baltistan are reportedly near a consensus on elevating it from being an autonomous region to a full-fledged province of Pakistan.

After becoming Prime Minister in 2018, Imran Khan, in principle, approved changing the status of Gilgit-Baltistan by accepting the recommendations of a reforms committee that was formed by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government.

Last year, the country’s top court also ordered the government to grant fundamental rights to residents of GB and ruled that the powers of this judiciary also extended to the region. The court decision was slammed by the Indian government, arguing that the region was a matter of dispute between the two countries.

A territory without a status

Pakistan’s sparsely populated GB borders China on one side and the predominantly Buddhist Indian region of Ladakh on the other.

The area that today forms GB was a portion of the pre-partition princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. In 1935, the British had leased the area from the state's autocratic Maharaja, the ruler, for a period of 60 years.

On 1 August 1947, the last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, prematurely terminated the lease, effectively returning the region to Maharaja Hari Singh, ruler of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of partition.

When the rulers of the princely states of India were given a choice to accede to either Pakistan or India, Maharaja Hari Singh of Kashmir signed a controversial Instrument of Accession with India on 26 October 1947. The predominantly Muslim population of the Gilgit region opposed the accession of their land to India by an oppressive Hindu Maharaja, and local paramilitary forces on 31 October 1947 initiated a revolt against them and liberated the area.

On November 1 1947, local military and political leaders declared a new independent state centred in Gilgit. This independence was short-lived, however. The leaders of the rebellion and members of local ruling families realised that the region’s security, as well as their personal interest, would be better served with Pakistan - they acceded to Pakistan within two weeks.

In the beginning, Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, known as Azad Jammu Kashmir, became a single territorial unit. The Karachi Agreement inked in 1949, between Pakistan and AJK’s state, gave administrative control of the then Northern Areas (renamed to GB in 2009 after Pakistan awarded limited autonomy to the region), giving it a distinct identity from AJK until a final decision was made about the accession of the former J&K state.

Now, there is clearly no mention of GB and AJK as official parts of the country according to the constitution. Yet, the two regions are entirely dependent on Islamabad for all their financial and development activities, as well as in matters of defence, economy, and foreign policy.

Unlike AJK, which has a modicum of self-governance, Islamabad had governed Gilgit Baltistan directly through the “federal ministry of the Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas” until 1970.

In 1970, the Northern Areas were separated from AJK, and since then, had passed through several reforms. Under the last bout of them in 2009, the term ‘Northern Areas’ was replaced with GB, and the local legislative assembly was empowered.

However, the question regarding whether this region is officially part of Pakistan, and whether its residents are legitimate Pakistani residents, remains unsolved.