The United States Justice Department has ordered AJ+, a subsidiary of the Al Jazeera Media Network, to register as a “foreign agent” following a normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, prompting criticism the move is an attempt to “hobble” AJ+’s journalism to placate the UAE’s international ambitions.

Lobbying documents obtained by TRT World give a glimpse into the UAE’s lobbying efforts to have AJ+ and other sections of the Al Jazeera Media Network classified under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA); a 1938 law that that requires people working in the interests of foreign powers in a "political or quasi-political capacity" to disclose their financial and working relationship with the foreign country.

A 124-page report entitled “Report Concerning Qatar's Al Jazeera Media Network & The Foreign Agents Registration Act”, dated July 6, 2020, and written by former Florida Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, claims Qatar “owns, funds, directs and controls Al Jazeera”, citing reports from the US Congressional Research Service and filings with the government of the United Kingdom.

Through this alleged control, Qatar is able to use Al Jazeera as a “soft power” tool to influence and promote its own foreign policy, the report claims.

Taking aim at AJ+

The circumstances surrounding why only AJ+, and not other Al Jazeera-linked companies registered in the US, was ordered to register with FARA remain unclear.

However, the report takes honed aim at AJ+, Al Jazeera’s social media-focused video service, by claiming it seeks to “influence US elections”.

The report cites AJ+’s “voter engagement videos” which “often take “a critical position on voting rights issues and voter turnout trends.”

These “critical positions” appear to include encouraging people to vote and explaining why their votes “count” in a video that details the US’ Electoral College system of electing the president.

Ahead of Election Day in 2016, AJ+ published videos explaining the "antiquated" electoral college system with captions like "3 Ways To Steal An Election".

The report notes that AJ+ has amassed over 10 billion “views on Facebook alone and currently has 11 million followers” when describing its reach.

UAE aspirations

Al Jazeera claims it was informed of the Justice Department’s order on September 14, the day before the UAE and Bahrain signed normalisation deals, now called the Abraham Accords, with Israel in Washington, DC.

Al Jazeera told the New York Times the move appears to be a condition of those accords: "The UAE has confirmed it presented the United States with preconditions prior to announcing the Abraham Accords, and we received DOJ's letter the day before the UAE signed the Accords."

Ros-Lehtinen, who was a Florida Representative from 1989 to 2019, noted in the report’s author’s note that she “was engaged to represent the Embassy of the [UAE] as part of my work with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP,” a prominent DC lobbying firm.