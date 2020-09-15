First, it was Egypt. Then, Jordan. Now, the UAE and Bahrain are waving white flags up to Israel as their respective representatives will sign peace agreements with the Zionist state in the US capital, Washington today.

Analysts, however, think that the so-called Arab street, which has defiantly refused to accept the Israeli occupation of holy sites and Palestine, is still in no mood to concede to Zionism’s “Iron Wall” strategy, which has long advocated that Israel’s military might and political power will make the Arabs bow and accept the stark reality of an occupied Palestine in the Middle East.

“I don’t believe that the deal represents the sentiment of the Arab street. Certainly, it represents the sentiment of dictators within the Arab world,” says Sami al Arian, a Palestinian-American professor and a leading voice for the Palestinian cause.

“Since the Arab Spring movement of 2011, we had had the real sentiment of the Arab street expressed as we had seen in every capital, where there were massive demonstrations of Arab people, they have always had their national flags and Palestinian flags. We saw that in Egypt. We saw that in Syria. We saw that in Tunisia. We saw that in Libya. We saw that in Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Jordan and Yemen,” Arian told TRT World.

Arian believes that during the Arab Spring, the Arabs were not only rebelling against their own suppressive governments and decades of Western intervention, but also the Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

“That’s the real sentiment of the Arab street,” the professor says.

He thinks the current deal is an outcome of the weak and compromised political systems the Arab world's dictatorial regimes have built.

“What we see today is a movement by some regimes mostly dictatorial regimes, who are afraid of any democratic movements in the midst of the Arab street, in which they think that their rules would be threatened because democracy is a path by which these rulers cannot come to power [or hold onto power anymore],” the professor views.

In addition to the undemocratic nature of most of the Arab regimes, another political factor also plays a crucial role for the UAE and Bahrain’s rapprochement policy toward Israel.

“They are not only afraid of the Arab street but also afraid of any kind of movement towards independence because most of them receive their power from their alliance with foreign powers,” Arian says.

Most of the Gulf dynasties, including the Saudis, the Emirates and Bahrain, came to power in their respective countries with the help of the British, the former colonial power which had occupied parts of the Middle East under different mandates following World War I.

Since then, much of the Gulf has historically devised policies friendly to Western powers, especially the US, which would go on to succeed British power in the Middle East after World War II. That said, most of those policies have been against their own people or the Arab world at large, according to Arian.

Israel has been strongly backed by the US since its establishment in 1948.

Since the launch of the so-called Deal of the Century, which alleges to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf countries, whose regimes depend on American support, are under a campaign of huge pressure from Donald Trump’s current administration to normalise relations with Tel Aviv.

“They think that these foreign powers will preserve their rule and their control of power and wealth. That’s unfortunately what is taking place today [in Washington with signing the deal with Israel],” says the professor.

In late 2018, during a tense rally, Trump made his point in typical fashion.

“We protect Saudi Arabia. Would you say they’re rich. And I love the King, King Salman. But I said ‘King - we’re protecting you - you might not be there for two weeks without us - you have to pay for your military,’” he said.

The 'Arab street' is alive

Other analysts agree with Arian, whose persistent pro-Palestinian stances get him into trouble with Washington, forcing him to leave the US.