Since QAnon’s first post in 2017, what was once an obscure fringe movement confined to the far-flung crevices of the internet, has proliferated, resulting in new followers, acts of terrorism, and a handful of devotees making bids to hold political office – and winning.

While its trajectory has been restricted predominantly to American turf, it now shows signs of spreading overseas.

According to a report published this month by NewsGuard, a company that tracks misinformation and rates trustworthiness of news sites, QAnon’s ideological tentacles are starting to take root in Europe. Websites, pages, social media groups and accounts have appeared in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, and are gathering a large following.

Combining the use of social media and harnessing misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic, the movement has exhibited an ability to adapt to diverse national contexts by feeding on popular discontent and anti-establishment sentiment.

Tech companies have played a pivotal role in amplifying QAnon’s messaging. More recently, social media platforms have started to respond by cracking down on the group’s digital footprint, but policies around it remain inconsistent.

“I think it's very worrying,” Chamila Liyanage, a fellow at the UK-based Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR) told TRT World. “QAnon is part of multiple external challenges against liberal democracy.”

What makes QAnon malleable so that it can be tailored to fit disparate political landscapes? And what does its growing popularity within far-right ecospheres mean for democratic polities?

Prophecies of Q

QAnon emerged on October 28, 2017 on the imageboard site 4chan in a thread called “Calm Before the Storm,” which claimed Hillary Clinton would be arrested between 7:45am – 8:30am EST on the morning of October 30.

That obviously never came to pass, but the fixation on Hillary Clinton (in addition to other democratic politicians or liberal figures) is derived from a debunked conspiracy theory a year earlier: Pizzagate.

The Pizzagate conspiracy alleged that coded words and satanic symbolism was apparent in John Podesta’s emails, hacked during his tenure as chair of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and pointed to a secret child sex trafficking ring at a pizza restaurant in Washington DC. It all came to a head in December 2016, when a man invaded the venue armed with an AR-15 rifle to ‘self-investigate’ the validity of the conspiracy.

QAnon retained Pizzagate’s central belief, that a cabal of child-abusing elites controlled the world. Most notably, the central protagonist is US President Donald Trump, who QAnon heralds as the righteous leader of a struggle being waged against a global ‘deep state’ of satanic paedophiles running an extensive child sex trafficking operation.

On the list of infinitely powerful boogeymen include the Clintons, the Obamas, Bill Gates, George Soros, Hollywood celebrities, the Rothschild banking family, and the Illuminati.

Absorbing an assemblage of conspiracy theories under its umbrella, QAnon has grown into a decentralised network that analyses cryptic prophecies – ‘drops’ – posted on online forums by an anonymous figure known as ‘Q,’ who claims to be a Trump administration official with access to high-level intelligence. This heroic insider is preparing the public for a ‘great awakening’ where the elites will be routed and ‘the truth’ will be revealed.

What makes QAnon distinct from a run-of-the-mill conspiracy theory is religious zeal and eschatology. At the core is the notion that cleansing the world of evil will redeem a fallen, corrupt world and usher in a new golden age – in what could be described as the birth pangs of a millenarian sect.

Alexander Reid Ross, a fellow at CARR and author of Against the Fascist Creep, called it a “syncretic political cult” which “relies on a basic millenarian structure”.

“QAnon claims to unite all oppositions in pursuit of a post-apocalyptic world that overcomes the ‘demonic elites’ through a vigilant ‘people’ who have received some occult, mystical secrets as revealed by a prophetic leader devoted to the ultimate sovereignty,” he told TRT World.

“For Q and for much of the European far right, Trump represents a kind of salvation from the postwar liberal order.”

Bizarrely enough, Omega Kingdom Ministries (essentially a QAnon church) was established in February, where liturgy dedicated to QAnon conspiracies are reinterpreted through Bible verses.

The Atlantic’s Adrienne LaFrance alluded to a gnostic tendency when she wrote that the “language of evangelical Christianity has come to define the Q movement,” which “marries an appetite for the conspiratorial with positive beliefs about a radically different and better future, one that is preordained.”

This strain of messianic optimism drives adherents and attracts newcomers across the ideological spectrum. Narratives of redemption are imbued with a salience during times of disaster – be it economic, political, social, or a pandemic.

For Liyanage, QAnon creatively links ancient messianic beliefs with pseudo-religion and the wider conspiracy theory universe. Such fantastical views can be derived from various cultures and are deeply ingrained in cultural consciousness at a global level.

“This is one of the reasons it can fit in many contexts,” she argued.

“QAnon is particularly successful in its ability to tap into undying human ‘hope’. The hope for a better future or a messianic golden age without current suffering is a sellable idea.”

Metastasising threat

That QAnon represents an anti-establishment ideology rooted in an apocalyptic desire to destroy the existing world to usher in a utopia, elevates the movement from harmless tinfoil-hat trolling on virtual forums, to one fraught with offline consequences.

Its ideology especially finds resonance with other far-right movements, such as anti-government, militant white nationalist and neo-Nazi extremist organisations across the US.

Evidence of criminality with a nexus to violence involving QAnon followers, highlight how it has contributed to ideologically-motivated violent extremism.

Last year, the FBI listed the group as a potential domestic terrorism threat, stating that QAnon and other fringe conspiracy theories are likely to motivate domestic extremism because “their narratives tacitly support or legitimize violent action.”

While the theory emerged from imageboards like 4chan (before moving to 8chan, now rebranded as 8kun), QAnon grew on Reddit and Twitter, and flourished on Facebook and YouTube.