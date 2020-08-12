Jordan has announced it will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a worrying spike in Covid-19 cases coming from its northern neighbour.

The interior minister announced the decision on Wednesday, saying the closing of the Jaber crossing would come into effect early on Thursday morning.

The move, which also puts officials working at the crossing under quarantine, comes after 12 cases were reported on Wednesday in addition to 13 on Tuesday in the first such surge for several weeks.

