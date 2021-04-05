More than 1,800 inmates have escaped after heavily armed men attacked a prison in southwest Nigeria using explosives, according to prison authorities.

The attackers blasted their way into the Owerri prison in Imo state, engaging guards in a gun battle, the national corrections authority said in a statement.

The gunmen also destroyed the State Police Command headquarters in Owerri, the capital city of the state, and burnt down almost 50 vehicles parked at the main office, a witness told Anadolu Agency.

"I can confirm that the Imo State command of the Nigerian Correctional Service was attacked by unknown gunmen in Owerri," Imo state corrections service spokesman James Madugba told AFP, adding that the number of escaped inmates was yet to be confirmed.

"The situation is under control," he said.

The assailants arrived in pickup trucks and buses before storming the facility, the correction authority statement said.

The attacks in the town of Owerri began around 2 am and lasted for about two hours, according to local resident Uche Okafor. Gunmen also assaulted various other government buildings in Imo state around the same time, authorities said.

Wave of violence

The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria.