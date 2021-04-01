Throughout history, Istanbul has always stood apart as a prime travel destination. For others, however, the city has come to carry different meanings; political refuge for some, and a gateway to creative solace and artistic growth for others.

For some, who came as conquerors, the city would be their final resting place. Istanbul is home to the confirmed graves of at least 29 Companions of the Prophet Mohammad, although historians report at least a thousand have passed away in the city.

They include Abu Ayub al-Ansari, who died during a siege and was buried beneath Constantinople’s walls in 674 AD. One of the earliest Companions, he joined the long and arduous campaign in spite of his old age.

Istanbul’s first mosque is located in Karakoy district, and was dubbed the ‘Arab mosque’. After the death of Abu Ayub al-Ansari, the campaign managed to capture the Galata district, and built a little-known mosque nearby that boasts the signature Ummayad love of redstone bricks, elegant scrollwork, wooden panelled darkened with age and intricate calligraphy.

The district of Karakoy itself, meaning ‘Black Village’ was so named after hundreds of Arab fighters succumbed to overexposure and sickness. They were unaccustomed to harsh winters so far away from the dunes of Arabia. Cutting their campaign to conquer Constantinople short, they named the area City of ‘Kahr’, Arabic for defeat, before vowing to return.

Modern flowering

Even after Ankara was designated the modern Turkish capital in 1923, the city continued to provide writers and thinkers with inspiration. As historian Charles King writes, Istanbul has long served a useful lens to explore Turkey’s Ottoman past and modern future.

For decades, foreign writers, artists, musicians and thinkers chose to stay in Istanbul, many in the once imperial iconic Pera Palace turned hotel found in Istanbul’s old Beyoglu district. The iconic Pera Palace was purchased from the Ottoman Empire in 1927 by Misbah Muhayyes, a Muslim businessman who hailed from Beirut. The raffish character, known for his bow tie and crisp pocket square represented a new Istanbulite.

The hotel, a landmark that brought together intellectuals and cultural interests since 1892, catering to visitors of the Orient Express, travelling from Paris through Munich, Budapest, Belgrade to end in Constantinople.

But the Orient Express was only one of two major railways that established Istanbul as the vibrant city spanning two worlds. The iconic Hejaz express linked Istanbul to Damascus, Syria, and continued on to Medina, present-day Saudi Arabia.

Ages past

Throughout history, Istanbul has consistently welcomed refugees, and mass diasporas only for them to integrate and contribute to the thousand-year melting pot that gives the city its unique spirit.

With the end of the first World War, refugees flooded its streets. Charles King describes the sight of uniformed French and British officers frequenting hotels and traditional tea houses, amid throngs of migrants. They would be joined by Tsarist Russians escaping the Bolshevik revolution led by Vladimir Lenin.

Historians describe sedan chairs carrying visitors from trains to hotels amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

New culture shaped Istanbul deeply. The ‘Flower Passage’ on Istanbul’s famous Istiklal thoroughfare would become home to the city’s first opera house in 1831, built by Mihail Naum Duhani, a Christian from Aleppo, welcoming iconic artists such as Giovanni Bartolomeo Bosco, an Italian who would build a theatre house nearby in 1839.

Istanbul’s Opera house was a celebrated phenomenon among the city’s patrons and cultural enthusiasts, welcoming Austrian and British monarchs. One written account details how Ottoman Sultan Abdulmecid would attend after a long horseback trip from his grand Dolmabahce Palace situated along the Bosphorus. Such was its renown that Italian operas were often presented in Istanbul before other European cities, according to Sumeyra Teltik, author of “A Pera Tale”.

Teltik also describes in gripping detail how the cultural street came to be known as 'Cicek' passage, Turkish for flower. In the aftermath of the Russian Tsarist diaspora, young Russian girls would make a living selling flowers in the passage. Another interpretation says that a major florist cooperative set up a shop in the area, quickly coming to be known as the go-to place for beautiful bouquets and opera.

Celebrity hotspot

The unique locale would welcome several famous visitors including Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph, Queen Elizabeth II, King Edward VII, Winston Churchill, and Jacqueline Kennedy.

Famous writers and actors also frequented the district, including Agatha Christie, renowned for her murder mystery novels. During her stay in Istanbul, she would write the critically-acclaimed Murder on the Orient Express.

Ernest Hemingway, one of the most prominent modern English writers and known for books such as The Old Man and the Sea and a Farewell to Arms also spent a considerable time in Istanbul during the 1920s. Historians say he was an iconic, but a familiar sight to the city’s denizens who frequented the district, and developed one of the main characters of his book Snows of Kilimanjaro at a bar in Beyoglu.

For decades, the city welcomed both rich and poor, those running from the past and those eager for the future.

In 1961, the iconic American writer James Baldwin came to Istanbul, initially planning to continue on to Africa before finding himself snared by the city’s charm. Istanbul would become his home away from home throughout much of the 1960s, writing his bestseller novel Another Country as well as at least two other books and a play during his stay.

“I find it easier to work here than I do anywhere else,” Baldwin once said. “I am left alone here.”