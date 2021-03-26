US President Joe Biden has included rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the US hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution.

Leaders of some of the world's top climate-crisis sufferers, do-gooders and backsliders round out the rest of the 40 invitations being delivered on Friday, administration officials told The Associated Press.

The president is seeking to revive a US-convened forum of the world's major economies on climate crisis that George W Bush and Barack Obama both used and Donald Trump let languish.

It will be held April 22 and 23.

Hosting the summit will fulfill a campaign pledge and executive order by Biden, and the administration is timing the event with its own upcoming announcement of what’s a much tougher US target for revamping the US economy to sharply cut emissions from coal, natural gas and oil.

READ MORE: Climate change study shows coastal airports are at high risk of flooding

Key players, tough conversations

The session – and whether it's all talk, or some progress – will test Biden's pledge to make climate crisis a priority among competing political, economic, policy and pandemic problems.

It also will pose a very public — and potentially embarrassing or empowering — test of whether US leaders, and Biden in particular, can still drive global decision-making after the Trump administration withdrew globally and shook up longstanding alliances.