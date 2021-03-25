WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia witnessed record-high average temperatures in 2020
Local weather monitoring institute Rosgidromet predicts the country will see above-average temperatures in the spring, with dry weather in Siberia leading to more forest fires this year.
Russia witnessed record-high average temperatures in 2020
Russia saw a record drop of summer ice cover on its Arctic maritime route in 2020, according to Rosgidromet. / AFP
March 25, 2021

Russia has seen record-high average temperatures and a record drop of summer ice cover on its Arctic maritime route in 2020, according to the country's weather monitoring institute Rosgidromet.

Russia's average annual temperature last year was 3.22 degrees Celsius higher than the average for the period of 1961-1990 and more than one degree higher than the country's previous record in 2007, Rosgidromet said in a report released on Thursday.

"Last year turned out to be extremely warm both in our country and for the planet as a whole," it said in a statement.

Rosgidromet noted that Russia's increasing rate of warming was "much higher" than the global average.

READ MORE: Climate change could cut 63 countries' credit ratings by 2030 – study

Russia's Arctic 'free of ice'

The weather monitoring institute added that Russia's Arctic maritime shipping route, the Northern Sea Route, was "completely free of ice" by the end of last summer, reaching a "record low level".

Recommended

The report also said that the thickness of the melted permafrost layer that thaws annually is also growing.

While President Vladimir Putin has noted the benefits of warmer temperatures opening up transportation routes like the Northern Sea Route, climate change is a particular hazard for Russia's infrastructure built on permafrost.

READ MORE: 2020 ties with 2016 as warmest year on record

Forest Fires

Earlier this week Rosgidromet predicted that the country would see above-average temperatures in the spring, with dry weather in Siberia leading to more forest fires this year.

Devastating forest fires have ripped across Siberia with increasing regularity over the past few years, which the country's weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and underfunded forest service.

READ MORE: 2020: A year of raging wildfires, floods and scorching temperatures

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki