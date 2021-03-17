Kabul — When Gul Rasool hears about the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, he becomes hopeful, and paradoxically, pessimistic, at the same time.

"Everyone in this country wants peace, but they should not play with our feelings. We've been waiting for a long time, and we sacrificed too much for it," he says while sitting in his wheelchair. Rasool knows what he is talking about. He has seen the rise and fall of many regimes.

Around twenty-five years ago, he was recruited by a local militia during Afghanistan's then civil war.

According to him, he fought for them "just for the money,"

"I had to feed my family, like many other men in this country," he told me.

The former militiaman remains paralyzed after he was injured fighting in the 1990s in the northeastern Afghan province of Kapisa.

Many Afghans feel the same.

More than a year ago, the United States and the Taliban signed the Doha Agreement: an agreement that paved the way for the withdrawal of the US military forces, and in theory, peace talks between Afghan factions.

Since then, however, the fighting hasn't ceased.

The insurgents only stopped attacking American targets, with whom they're now formally at peace with whilst continuing attacks on Afghan forces.

"It's ridiculous to talk about peace while average Afghans can't even move freely because of all the danger," says Sayed Shah, a medic from Baghlan province who recently travelled to Kabul to visit his family.

For years, his home province has remained one of the most dangerous hotspots in Afghanistan, with regular fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban insurgents on the main roads and elsewhere in the region.

From 1 January to 31 December 2020, the United Nations documented 8,820 civilian casualties (3,035 killed and 5,785 injured) throughout the country.

According to the UN, the Taliban continues to inflict the most civilian casualties in the conflict.

This has led some to believe that peace is still a pipe-dream, and that the Americans just want to get out from their "longest war."

"After the Taliban returned from Islamabad, they changed their behaviour," said Matin Bek, a member of the Afghan government's negotiation team participating in the talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

According to Bek, in an interview on an Afghan television channel and many other observers, the Taliban are still "under foreign influence" when it comes to decision making.