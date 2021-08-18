The Taliban group that took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, after nearly 20 years of being ousted by a US-military coalition, is working towards shaping an inclusive and Islamic government, a spokesman for the group has said.

"We are working towards setting up an inclusive government means we do not believe or want monopoly of power," Suhail Shaheen told TRT World.

"We want Afghans of all ethnicities to be united and be a part of the government as now is the time to build Afghanistan after the foreign forces have left."

On Wednesday, a Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network armed group, Anas Haqqani, met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai for talks.

The old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, was also present in the meeting, according to Taliban sources who does not wish to be named.

Shaheen did not elaborate on what that framework of an inclusive government would mean as the talks are still ongoing, but have insisted that the armed group want to establish a peaceful system within the framework of Islamic values.

"Every Afghan will be protected," he said.

When asked whether rights to political assembly or protest will be protected Shaheen responded diplomatically with, "every thing is being started from scratch now. So of course, a new framework will be worked out, bearing in mind people’s basic right of assembly and protest."

On Wednesday, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years to hold talks with Afghan leaders and to secure a long-term commitment from the international community.

Baradar was arrested in 2010, but released from prison in 2018 at the request of former US President Donald Trump's administration so he could participate in peace talks.

Rights of minorities, women

The Hazara, are an ethnic minority who have for decades been targeted by armed groups, including the Taliban and Daesh, for their ethnicity and religious beliefs.

Most of the Hazara are Shia Muslims, who have faced persecution and violence for decades, including recent attacks on a maternity hospital and a girls’ school.

Shaheen told TRT World that they would ensure protection of the community to make sure there are no attacks against the Hazara community.