Tucked away in Zahoor's hand bag were a few clothes, basic essentials and a pair of shoes as he rushed to Afghanistan's Kabul airport when the Taliban took over the capital city.

"I use to work with an American non-profit organization, most of the American staff members have been evacuated," he said

"I am still here."

Zahoor - whose last name is withheld to protect his safety - is one of the many Afghans who worked alongside the United States during its two-decade military operation in Afghanistan.

The 26-year-old feels utterly hopeless after the Taliban returned to power on Sunday as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani conceded the armed group had won and left the country.

"I am scared for my life. All those people who have worked with the Americans either left or are hiding, including me.

"I am worried about my family too, this is a very tough time for us."

With an acute sense of insecurity reeling through the city, Zahoor is one of the many Afghans who is still waiting to be evacuated.

The quick takeover of Kabul by the Taliban has delayed efforts to relocate tens of thousands of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants like Zahoor.

According to CNN, the Defense Department was asked to help the State Department with the Special Immigrant Visa program "to accelerate and help the process due to the time delays".

Although the Taliban have sent reassuring messages that they will not harm those who worked for foreign forces, Zahoor finds it difficult to believe.

"I don't trust what they say. I have witnessed them in power before and I still remember how we were treated," he said.

Evacuations restarted

On Tuesday, US military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of Afghan desperate to flee.

Flights were suspended on Monday, when at least five people were killed. Two people feel to their deaths from the underside of a US military aircraft.

In a haunting video circulating online, Afghans were seen climbing and holding on to a US military plane as it was about to take off.

Hundreds of Afghans were crammed into a US C-17 transport aircraft to fly to Qatar on Sunday, when President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan after saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Italy, Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland, and Norway have evacuated its nationals from the country while Denmark's defence ministry said it had evacuated some, but a large group was still waiting to get out.