ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video platform TikTok, has revived its plan to go public with a listing in Hong Kong by early 2022 after addressing Chinese regulators’ concerns, the Financial Times reported.

ByteDance is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022, the FT reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“We are expecting final guidance from ByteDance in September. They are submitting all the filings with Chinese authorities right now and are going through the review process,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

READ MORE: TikTok to clamp down on content that violates policy