Lithe and graceful Manpreet Toor, who lives in the Bay Area in the US, is a famous figure in the South Asian dance scene. She fuses Bhangra, Bollywood, hip hop and giddha- which is the female counterpart of the Bhangra- a folk dance for women in Punjab, India.

Toor is a dance choreographer and YouTuber with over 1.5 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. She started dancing, choreographing and teaching over 15 years ago when she was a teenager. Her song Laung Lachi from the Punjabi movie of the same name went viral with the video receiving over 1 million views.

Bhangra has come a long way from its humble, rural beginnings. Bhangra has been a traditional male dance performed in Punjab, the breadbasket of India, with men dressed in traditional kurta and lungis, and fan-shaped turbans in candy colours, with zesty, fast-paced movements and arms and legs thrown up in the air in gay abandon, with kicks and leaps and a lot of energy. Rumaalan, or handkerchiefs, were traditionally tied around a dancer's wrist to highlight their complex hand movements.

Bhangra has its roots in the state’s agricultural life and its farms and villages and combines folk dance moves from different regions of the state like Sammi and Sialkot.

It originated as a folk dance performed by farmers of Punjab, as something they did to relieve the monotony, as they were working in the fields. It was also a part of the cultural identity of the state of Punjab. The farmers often danced to welcome a harvest season or the advent of the rains, and most of the moves actually mirror movements like dropping seeds in the soil or raising a sickle. In some movements the dancers sway like stalks of wheat; in others, they walk like a peacock spreading its wings.

Typically Bhangra used to be performed by coordinated dancers standing in lines but now Youtube and Tik Tok videos have taken Bhangra performances to the next level. Bhangra in its purest form is accompanied by a single drum called the dhol and the lyrics are in Punjabi.

The dance genre was traditionally a male domain and was an expression of male virility, vigour and bravery. Down the ages, women began to participate as well, and it is now a gender-neutral art form. Many of the lyrics relate to marriage, love, money, happiness and other social issues. Many performers have also used the dance form to express dissent or portray controversial social issues.

Today Bhangra has found its way around the world, from ‘America’s Got Talent' to the London Olympics.

The empire

There are more than 300 moves in Bhangra, and it's usually danced with dancers standing in a circle- sometimes they use props like sticks and swords. They usually have a range of stunts too, like sitting astride a dancer’s shoulders, or hanging upside down from another’s torso.

Contemporary Bhangra evolved with the Indian diaspora moving abroad to countries like the USA and the UK, and the music becoming more fusion, with influences of pop, reggae and other genres, combining with earthy Punjabi lyrics and South Asian musical instruments, which helped the Indians abroad to express their stories and experiences, with a unique voice.