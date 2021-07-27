Facebook is creating a product team to work on the "metaverse," a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

"You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content — you are in it," Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview last week.

The team will be part of the company's virtual reality organisation, the group's executive Andrew Bosworth said in a Facebook post.

Virtual, augmented realities

Facebook, the world's largest social network, has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies.

It has also bought a bevy of VR gaming studios, including BigBox VR.