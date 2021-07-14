As the US continues seeking to weaken Iran’s clout in the Levant by carrying out airstrikes against Tehran-sponsored militias, President Joe Biden’s administration is simultaneously trying to negotiate a revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA).

Nonetheless, efforts to reach a ‘JCPOA 2.0’ have thus far failed. The nuclear accord’s future is up in the air. The possibility of the landmark 2015 deal dying for good must be seriously considered.

Iran’s neighbours, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, have incredibly high stakes in the nuclear talks in Vienna. Yet, consistent with the post-1979 history of Arabian monarchies being divided on Iran-related issues, the GCC members lack unity on whether they should welcome a ‘JCPOA 2.0’.

Primarily due to security and economic factors, leaders of Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and also Dubai have genuinely supported the deal ever since its initial negotiations during Barack Obama’s presidency. Their perspective has consistently been that, for all the JCPOA’s flaws, the accord represents the most realistic path towards de-escalating tensions with Tehran and ensuring that the Iranians are never armed with a nuclear weapon.

Yet in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, there are grave concerns about a ‘JCPOA 2.0’ resulting in the Islamic Republic’s regional foreign policy becoming more aggressive.

These monarchies, which lobbied the Trump administration to pursue “maximum pressure”, fear that Iran’s potential reintegration into the global economy could make Tehran more confident in terms of its ballistic missile activity and sponsorship of militant Shia groups, which display hostility toward some Arab Gulf sheikdoms.

Irrespective of these differences and the JCPOA’s uncertain future, there is a general trend in the GCC toward greater dialogue with Iran. Kuwait, Oman and Qatar have long been engaged in serious dialogue with Tehran. Iranian officials pay visits to these countries when seeking to improve Iran-GCC relations.

Also among the GCC’s most anti-Iranian states, the leaders are, to some extent, following suit. In July 2019, the UAE made overtures to Iran with two official Emirati delegations visiting the Islamic Republic to address issues of mutual concern and to try to decrease temperatures in the Gulf. The Saudis began talks with the Iranians in Baghdad in April 2021, which was the same month that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview that he wanted his country to have “good relations” with Tehran.

Ultimately, there is a growing desire to find ways to manage and contain, rather than worsen, tensions between the Arabian monarchies and Iran.

The US’ regional role

The Aramco attacks of September 2019 pushed GCC members to try more diplomacy with the Iranians. Those missile and drone strikes underscored not only the extent to which Saudi Arabia’s economy and security are vulnerable to Iran-linked actors in the region, but also how all of the US’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran and military support for GCC states failed to keep Saudi Arabia — and by extension other GCC members — safe from Iran’s “maximum resistance”.

Moreover, the lack of any decisive response from the US to the Aramco attacks caused the Arab Gulf countries to further question the Trump administration’s willingness to ensure the Arabian monarchies’ security.

“[The US] did nothing, shockingly, frankly,” said Bilal Saab, the director of the Middle East Institute’s Defense and Security program. “It shocked the heck out of the Saudis…and the entire world.”

To be sure, Biden's electoral victory in November 2020 was another factor that added pressure on GCC states to pursue dialogue with Iran. Widespread perceptions of Biden being less inclined to back the Arab Gulf monarchies against Tehran to the degree that Trump did have influenced the Saudis and others to embrace more diplomatic approaches for dealing with problems in GCC-Iran relations.