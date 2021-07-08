Lebanon has experienced several civil wars and Israeli invasions, which have, over time, put tremendous strain on the country’s social fabric, its economy and governance structures.

The latest economic crisis has triggered widespread protests across the country, and the political deadlock — no government has been established since last August’s massive explosion in Beirut leaving a caretaker government in place — have put the country at risk of collapse.

While ordinary people suffer, Lebanese political factions are engulfed in the blame game. Hezbollah, the country’s powerful Shia political party with a strong military wing, accuses the central political establishment for the ongoing crisis while leading elites and their political allies keep the Iran-backed group responsible for troubles in Lebanon.

Despite both Israeli and US pressure against the armed group, experts think that Hezbollah might come out stronger from the ongoing crisis as it solidifies its political base across the country.

“If the situation continues to deteriorate and the state falls apart, Hezbollah will be better placed than other political groups to provide for its constituents and to control the areas important to it,” says Heiko Wimmen, the project director of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group.

“Objectively speaking, its influence would even increase,” the Beirut-based analyst tells TRT World. But Wimmen also draws attention to the fact that the armed group is also “keenly interested in preserving the status quo” which favours Hezbollah and its allies.

Wimmen says that Hezbollah reached the peak of its influence with the 2018 elections and since then the political setup has allowed them to exercise “decisive influence” across state institutions, enabling them unfettered use of public resources.

“It is their goldilocks situation,” Wimmen says.

Sami Hamdi, a political analyst and head of the political risk consultancy International Interest, also thinks that the economic crisis will empower Hezbollah. “As this economic and political crisis unfolds, the reality is that none of the other parties provide any solutions to Lebanese people, Hezbollah for at least its own constituencies is providing solutions from medical services to access to groceries,” Hamdi tells TRT World.

Lebanese demographics also favour Hezbollah as the Shia Arab population continues to grow at greater rates compared to other ethnic groups.

Other analysts also underline that pointing the finger at Hezbollah for Lebanon’s financial woes might not work this time around as people continue to attack banks across the country, seeing them as the symbol of their own misery.