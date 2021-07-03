Israeli defence officials were checking whether Iranian forces were behind a possible attack on a cargo ship, under partial Israeli ownership, on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Israel's N12 Television News has reported.

The crew were not hurt and the ship, possibly hit by a missile on Saturday, was not badly damaged and continued on its journey after the incident, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within Israel's defence establishment.

Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen reported earlier that the ship was attacked in the Indian Ocean.

Al Mayadeen said on Saturday in a post on Telegram that an Israeli cargo ship was attacked with an unknown weapon in the Indian Ocean on its way to the United Arab Emirates.

CSAV Tyndall sails under a Liberian flag

N12 said the vessel, the Tyndall, was owned by Zodiac Maritime Ltd. Zodiac Maritime's website says the CSAV Tyndall is a container ship that sails under a Liberian flag.