A futuristic landscape titled ‘Pollution Punk’ depicts Dharavi, Asia’s biggest slum. Another called ‘Naga district’ is a gigantic piece of 3-D art that has a giant serpent hovering above skyscrapers, with Indian script, on top of buildings. Digital artist Sam Madhu’s wild coloured pop art in shades of fuchsia pink and purple, have Goddess Kali in a T-shirt, and new-age Indian women talking about taboo topics from sexuality, to body shaming.

Art is activism and can be immensely effective in opening up conversations and dealing with oppression and gender-based violence. In recent times, many young Indian women artists have seriously engaged with topics like gender, inclusivity, sexuality, consent and patriarchy through their art.

Sam Madhu, 26, ( with 50.7 K followers on Instagram) started drawing and painting when she was in school in Chennai, finding her lessons boring and often filling her school notebooks with drawings. She attended the prestigious Parsons School of Design and worked as an Art Director, with social media campaigns, and found her mojo in digital art.

“I am now focussing on 3D, crypto and digital art, and moving away from controversial topics that I used to depict when I was younger and rebellious," says the young artist who is currently in Berlin on an art grant.

"I felt at that point like depicting the contrast between Indian women worshipped as goddesses and their treatment in contemporary Indian society.”

Her art now has dystopian high rise cities and cyberpunk culture, futuristic but with strong Indian elements- from faces of gods and goddesses to Indian language script.

A handsome prince dressed in finery says “Feelings don’t have a gender”. Another one of a man and a woman in traditional garb holding a lantern says “ Your light does not dim my shine.”

Aastha Sahdev's artwork always comes with a contemporary social message from wearing a mask, to feminism, gender, mental health and toxic masculinity. Her art ( with a following of 46.1 K followers on Instagram) is a mix of pop culture and mixed media art. She draws from Indian culture, traditions and art. She is a self-taught artist, who has a degree in Graphic design.

“My illustrations are basically my response to what's happening around me. They are sarcastic and reflect a strong feminist identity and recently they have been about how we are coping up with this pandemic every day, as it is taking a toll on our mental health,” says Sahdev.

“I would describe my style as a variant of pop culture art inspired by references from traditional paintings. I am inspired by Mughal miniatures and the Rajasthani school of art. The details, patterns and culture have so much history and stories to tell.”

“The themes and ideas in my art are inspired from real women and conversations around me, and the artwork I create is usually my reaction to them. My art is about change. learning and unlearning. It is feminist and promotes freedom of thought.”

The vast majority of Kaviya Ilango's illustrations have brown-skinned women, with hairy legs and arms, as the protagonist. With 14.7 K followers on Instagram, her art explores a gamut of topics from bottling up grief, to conformity, to why men don’t cry.