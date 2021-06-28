In the Silwan district of East Jerusalem, some Palestinians are demolishing their own houses and shops. Videos circulated online showing young men with hammers taking down the walls while children playing with the rubble in the Israeli occupied neighbourhood.

June 27th, Sunday, was the deadline set by an Israeli court for the demolition of houses of 13 Palestinian families. Pronouncing the houses illegal, the court also asked the Palestinian owners to leave their properties for Jewish settlers.

Here’s more about it.

What prompted the demolitions?

The end of the Sunday deadline meant that if Palestinians did not demolish their own houses, the Israeli municipality would knock them down and charge the families a fine of around 6000 USD (20,000 NIS).

This is not the first time Palestinians have razed their own homes. The homes that are being razed one by one are among 86 Palestinian homes that the Israeli court has marked for demolitions. In the past too, the Israeli government has subjected several Palestinian families in the occupied areas to similar diktats.

Although the current demolition orders are affecting 13 families in Silwan, the whole neighbourhood, home to 119 families residing in 88 buildings, feel vulnerable to meeting the same fate. With no support to fall back on, at least 1550 Palestinians are likely to be forcefully expelled and pushed onto the streets.

What are Israeli and Palestinian arguments?

Silwan came under the spotlight at a time when protests over similar expulsions began in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in early May.

Twelve families in Sheikh Jarrah were ordered to leave their homes, sparking protests and daily sit-ins. They faced violence from both armed Jewish settlers, who want to usurp Palestinian homes, as well as Israeli security forces.