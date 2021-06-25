The February 1 coup which ended Myanmar’s tenuous decade-long experiment with democracy has been marred by violence on both the street and in the online world.

Known as Tatmadaw, the country’s powerful military initiated a punishing crackdown, jailing members from the former-ruling NLD party including civilian leader Aung Suu Kyi, declared a state of emergency and took control of the country.

Since the power grab, at least 860 people are estimated to have been killed at the hands of security forces, with thousands injured and hundreds subjected to torture. More than 6,000 have been detained, 80 percent of whom remain in custody.

At the same time, the digital world turned into a “parallel battlefield” between the junta and its opponents.

Shortly after taking power, the Tatmadaw drastically ramped up online repression, enacting laws to gain access to user data and prosecute its opponents. Daily notices to mobile operators and internet service providers were issued to restrict access to websites and VPNs. Smartphone data has been used as evidence for mass arrests.

Authorities would soon respond to mounting protests with a complete internet shutdown, and blocking Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram.

Now, according to leaked budgetary records from Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) and Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC), the Tatmadaw’s efforts to suppress its own citizens has been aided by technology sold to it by Western companies.

Obtained by the research and advocacy group Justice for Myanmar (JFM), the leaks were passed onto Lighthouse Reports which initiated an investigation with several media outlets and identified 40 international manufacturers and developers.

The procurements, made between 2018 and 2021, reveal an array of spying and forensic products the government sought to acquire, from software interception systems to hack calls and messages, crack passwords, extract and decrypt mobile data, and conduct facial recognition.

“Even after the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in 2017, the Myanmar military has continued to obtain sophisticated electronic surveillance and digital forensic tools which it is now using to crush dissent to its coup,” Richard Horsey, Myanmar adviser to the International Crisis Group, told TRT World.

“The Myanmar military has a long history of mass surveillance against the people of Myanmar and their capabilities alarmingly increased under the military-controlled transition, when they were able to purchase technology from the West,” said JFM spokesperson Yadanar Maung.

“Now the junta has tools to extract data from phones and monitor social media, putting journalists and civil society at risk,” she told TRT World.

The sort of technology acquired by Myanmar security forces is used by police around the world to disrupt illicit activity, like drug networks and human trafficking. But many worry that such tools can be deployed by the Tatmadaw to surveil and terrorise civilians.

“This type of technology ends up being used adjacent to torture and other serious human rights violations,” said John Scott Railton of Citizen Lab, a digital rights research centre at the University of Toronto.

“For example, the information gleaned from phones through the use of digital forensic tools may be used to convict a human rights defender or a journalist of crimes in their jurisdiction”.

Under the pseudonym Myat, a Burmese student in his mid-20s arrested in late March for protesting the coup said he was assaulted by police and had his phone seized after being detained.

“When they first caught me, about 30 just beat me up quite badly. They also dragged me on the road for about 100 meters and I think I lost consciousness,” Myat toldThe Intercept.

Following his arrest, he was forced to unlock his smartphone before it was confiscated.

Authorities are routinely searching for anti-military content on devices that could be used against suspects, says democracy advocate Ko Ting Oo, General Secretary of the All Arakan Students’ & Youths’ Congress.

“After seizing the phone, they check all of the data on the detainee’s phone. They even check people’s phones on the bus or vehicles in their check points. They check Messenger, Viber, Facebook status,” he told the Globe and Mail.

Complicity of global tech companies

Evidence of surveillance technology being used by the Myanmar state to persecute people was revealed when it surfaced that the military used phone-hacking technology from Israeli spyware firm Cellebrite to arrest two Reuters journalists for investigating a military massacre of ten Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State in 2017.

After the incident became public, Cellebrite claimed to have pulled out of Myanmar. The government hunted out alternatives to fill the gap.

Two Canadian companies listed in the latest budget leaks, OpenText and Magnet Forensics, say they sold equipment before the February coup and halted further sales to the country in line with Canada’s arms embargo regime.

But the acquisitions – Magnet’s AXIOM and AXIOM Cloud, and OpenText’s EnCase Forensic V8 and EnCase Mobile Investigator – made under a de jure civilian government are now likely to be powerful tools in the military’s possession, with the ability to decrypt messages, revive deleted data, bypass passwords and access cloud storage and social media accounts.

Another company is Swedish firm MSAB, which confirmed to The Intercept that it sold data extraction software in 2019 to the MOTC’s cybercrime office, which collaborates with the police.