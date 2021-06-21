In Israel’s Nazareth, police ran a “torture room” for Palestinian detainees, a report by legal center and human rights organisation Adalah reveals, indicating the use of systemic violence against Palestinians.

The organisation’s lawyers cite testimonies of former Palestinian detainees who were arrested in May during a police crackdown amid widespread protests in the country against the forced expulsion of native families from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. The Israeli police detained more than 1,900 Palestinian citizens of Israel in a few days following May 9.

According to the report, the detainees were taken to a room located on the left side of the police station and their heads were slammed against its walls. Handcuffed and bruised, the police kicked every part of their bodies and used more violence if any of them attempted to raise their heads.

Not only the protesters, but also minors, bystanders, paramedics and even attorneys were among the detained and were affected by the abuse they faced at the police station, the report revealed.

The torture experienced by the detainees in Nazareth police station violates the human rights as well as the limited rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel, Adalah attorneys Nareman Shehadeh-Zoabi and Wesam Sharaf said in a letter, emphasising that these rights included liberty, dignity, and bodily integrity and right to counsel.

Omaiyer Lawabne, a Nazareth resident who was detained by the police among other Palestinians, agrees the violence he was subjected to was illegal and pointless.

He was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine when he was detained on the last day of Ramadan, he said in his testimony. He was out to celebrate the Muslim holiday with his friends and hadn't been to the area where protests took place.

Next, he saw one Israeli police officer in full riot gear running towards him firing stun grenades. He was then knocked to the ground, kicked and punched. The beatings continued until he was taken to “the room” where he found detainees who looked like "prisoners of war," as they sat curled up on the floor with their bodies displaying signs of torture.

After receiving more violent blows, Lawabne started bleeding from the head. Unmoved by the sight of his blood, the officers used the waterboarding torture technique, drowning his head in the water.

After the arrival of the ambulance, the officer who hit Lawabne in the head didn’t allow him to tell paramedics what had caused the bleeding.

“The officer – in an attempt to cover up my accusation – rejected my explanation and said, "Wrong. You were hit by a rock" [thrown during the demonstration],” when he attempted to explain that the officers had beaten him with some object.