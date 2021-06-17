Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a Palestinian teenager Ahmad Shamsa, who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The mourners carried his body and marched in Beita village near the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian health ministry announced earlier on Thursday that Shamsa, 15, who was shot by Israeli troops a day earlier, had died of his injuries.

The Israeli military said a soldier stationed near a wildcat settler outpost near Nablus saw a group of Palestinians approaching, and that one "hurled a suspicious object at him, which exploded adjacent to the soldier."

The army said the soldier fired in the air, then shot the Palestinian who threw the object.

Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year.