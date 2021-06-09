Two policemen have been shot dead while escorting a polio vaccination team in northwestern Pakistan, the second such attack this year.

Healthcare workers flanked by a security detail were going door-to-door in a village near the city of Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, when they came under attack.

Polio has been eradicated across the world apart from in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where distrust of vaccines and vaccination teams is rife.

"Two attackers came on a motorcycle and one of them shot at the policemen, both of whom died at the scene," district police officer Zahid Ullah said.

A second police official, Omar Ali, confirmed the toll.

"The women polio workers were inside the home to administer the polio drops when they shot the policemen," Ali said.

READ MORE: Pakistan rolls out locally produced CanSino vaccine