At least 220 million people are expected to remain unemployed globally this year, well above pre-pandemic levels, with a weak labour market recovery exacerbating existing inequalities, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said.

The United Nations agency on Wednesday forecast the outlook improving to 205 million unemployed next year, still well above the 187 million recorded in 2019 before the coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc.

According to ILO models, that equates to a global unemployment rate of 6.3 percent this year, falling to 5.7 percent next year but still up on the pre-pandemic rate of 5.4 percent in 2019.

"Employment growth will be insufficient to make up for the losses suffered until at least 2023," theILO said in a report, World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2021.

Working hour losses

Stefan Kuehn, ILO economist and lead author of the report, told Reuters that the true impact on the labour market was even greater when reduced working hours imposed on many workers and other factors were accounted for.