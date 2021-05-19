Palestinian ambassaador to the UK Husam Zomlot met with Ebele Okobi on May 14, Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, to protest the censorship of Palestinian posts and accounts, while leaving Israeli incitement untouched across their platforms.

For Khalid Harith, a 22-year old Palestinian activist who coordinates Palestinian coverage on social media, it’s nothing less than structural racism.

“You have to realize, it’s not just repression. Israel is blatantly using networks of fake accounts and bots to swing public opinion its way. They target activists and report their posts or accounts in overwhelming numbers," Harith told TRT World.

"They post comments under international news posts, and their comments all sound the same. These accounts have no followers and don’t follow anyone. They have no posts.”

Facebook-owned Instagram has come under heavy fire for removing content related to Palestine that are posted from around the world. Many stories, highlights and archives touching upon the conflict have disappeared due to what Instagram describes as a “glitch”. Oddly enough, both Twitter and Instagram claimed a bug was responsible, though they are owned by two different companies.

Persistent glitches

Social media platforms are quickly becoming the new battleground for online activism, fueled by a new generation of tech-savvy youth that take naturally to content creation and engagement.

For causes like Black Lives Matter, women's rights, elections and climate change, social media is the difference between obscurity and the beginning of systemic change. For Palestinian activists, it means having a voice in spite of traditional media’s reluctance to air their views.

But even Big Tech, particularly platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, have long faced criticism for the blatant suppression of Palestinian voices.

TRT World interviewed several activists and social media experts to figure out how partisan Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are when it comes to allowing the criticism of Israeli human rights abuse on its platforms.

The results were shockingly illiberal, and unanimously consistent across different regions, backgrounds, and types of accounts.

All these experts and activists consistently report viewership reducing by at least one-third or half on Palestine-related content, and not temporarily, but permanently.

They have the numbers and screenshots to prove it. Instagram accounts save expired stories to archives, so it’s a relatively easy task to track the sudden dip in content days after protests against the forcible seizure of Palestinian properties began in East Jerusalem.

Speech Control Inc.

So what if their audience simply lost interest? Social media burnout and desensitisation is a fact, after all.

Most scoffed at the suggestion. They said Palestine content continues to yield a high engagement, including reshares and likes from followers that see posts or go looking for them. But you can’t like what you don’t see.

In some cases, accounts have been all but delisted. The only way to find them is to type their full username handle. Come up one letter short, and search won't suggest the account to you.

“It’s very clear what’s going on,” says Abdallah Masri, a Palestinian activist and geopolitical expert.

“The entire world is mobilised right now. It makes utterly no sense that only Palestinian social media content performs weakly, when a story of a cat gains more traction. There’s something wrong there and in light of the bodies piling up, it’s not innocent. No one leaves a bug for this long in their system when it means limiting the ability of civilians to document violence and share it with the world,” he adds.

Non-Palestinian content is consistently failing to perform in the usual manner, leading to speculation that the infamous ‘shadowban’ was used on them. The twist is that this is relatively recent.

"They can't tell us this is a bug because for the first few days of the protests, we were sharing the same things and getting normal views and reach. Something changed around the second or third day. This was intentional. Let that sink in. Who's working with who here? If there's one thing we're certain of, it's that Facebook and Twitter couldn't care less about what's going on in Palestine," adds Masri.

"There is one alternative. That they're bowing to pressure from Israel, it's lobby or working with them. There's no possible outcome where this isn't illegal and a violation of every basic human right at best, or outright complicity in ethnic cleansing at worst," he concludes grimly.

A shadowban refers to an undeclared delisting or deranking of an account that throttles its reach without informing the user. The social media user continues posting and sharing, but their reach is severely hampered.

Social media companies don’t acknowledge the existence of a shadowban, which effectively punishes users without official notification or reason. But the practice is ubiquitous enough that it’s already a common part of social media parlance on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Social media companies are deeply secretive about the algorithms that decide engagement, reach and impact, with little in the way of regulation and oversight governing their behaviour. They're even more reticent on their business and privacy practices. But could something more cynical be at play?

Complicity in apartheid

Zeyad Ibrahim doesn’t strike you as an activist. He’s a Tesla enthusiast who worked for Facebook as a Product Data Operations Lead, and a former Data Analyst for Google, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In an instagram post that triggered waves of controversy, Zeyad described his experience working as a policy regulator and enforcer for Instagram and Facebook.

“I would constantly call out the bias and favouritism when it came to voicing political opinion. Anyone who voiced opinions criticizing Israel or pointing out their crimes would have their reach limited, their posts censored and deleted for being 'offensive' even if only stating facts objectively. If you criticize any other country, there would be no censorship,” Zeyd said in a post he shared on Instagram.

To raise the issue of conscious bias against Palestine, Zeyd met multiple managers with his concerns. Much to his dismay, his efforts backfired on him. He was eventually denied a promotion he claims he deserved, and sidelined.

Interviews with activists and experts indicate a grevious lack of transparency on the inner workings of corporations that ultimately operate for profit. That lack of transparency has real world implications.

Pro-Palestinian activist Hebh Jamal’s Twitter was targeted with complaints over a post detailing an emotional conversation between her husband and his little cousin in Gaza. The young cousin admitted to wanting to brush his hair before sleeping for fear that the Israeli fire may kill him in his sleep. He said he wanted to look good in case he died. Hebh’s post was flagged for deletion, and restricted by Twitter.

Since the German government has implemented legal measures to make social media companies accountable to users, Twitter later confessed to Hebh that the complaints against her post were baseless. Under German law, Twitter has to inform the user if their post or account is being investigated. This only applies because Hebh and her family reside in Germany. For most Palestinians hailing from Gaza City, there's a different set of rules, and a radically different set of rights.

Hebh describes it as "weird and off-putting."

Speaking to TRT World, Hebh emphasises that nothing she posts violates community guidelines.