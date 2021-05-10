Even though the tragic consequences of Israeli violence are well-documented, Palestinians are still presented as perpetrators. When Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan prayer live on camera, the BBC claimed that protesters “hurled stones at the police” and that Israeli officers “responded with stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannon.”

The ideological use of language helps present Palestinians as initiators, who “clashed with Israeli police”, whereas Israeli occupation forces may appear as rather passive “police”.

In an article that begins with the phrase “Israeli police said” and, hence, quotes the Israeli state apparatus as the primary source, the reader learns that Palestinians “clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.” That Israel employs brutal state violence as a major method to maintain its colonial order is absent.

The myths of the two sides

The widespread equation of Palestinian and Israeli experiences in the media is further perpetuated in the presentation of these “clashes” as taking place between two ethnic groups.

The terms “Jews” and “Israelis” as well as “Palestinians” and “Arabs” are used as interchangeable synonyms. As a consequence, the colonial dimensions are obscured because Palestinians are not referred to as indigenous people and Israel is not identified as a colonial power. The struggle between civilians and a heavily armed military is thus converted into an ethnic or religious conflict.

When the recent anti-Palestinian march was acknowledged, it was blamed on “hundreds of supporters of an extremist Jewish supremacy group” without a mention of Zionism as the underlying ideology that is at the core of Israel’s settler project.

The undifferentiated equation of Zionism with Judaism can very well have antisemitic implications. While current Israeli violence may be more visible, it is debatable whether it classifies as extremist, given that the nature of Israel’s current existence as a supremacist and colonial project necessitates control over and the removal of indigenous Palestinians.

Some articles contextualised the violence with Islam. For example, readers would be told that “Israeli-Arab tensions have been on the rise since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan” without further explanation. The lack of context leaves the reader with a superficial connection between that violence and Islam, such as in headlines like “Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr.” That Israel regularly assaults peaceful worshippers in mosques and churches is less evident.

Given that Israeli violence is often framed as a “response,” one might get the impression that Palestinians would not have been attacked if they were not violent and, hence, have brought the violence on to themselves due to bad behaviour. This is crucial in colonial rhetoric.

The latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were as well portrayed as a “response” to Hamas which is depicted as “an Islamic group sworn to Israel’s destruction.”

That Israel is sworn to the destruction of Hamas and to Palestine as such is not part of the discourse. In fact, settler-colonial expansion is genocidal as such and necessitates the removal of the indigenous people. With the absence of legal, historical, and political dimensions, in much of the mainstream media coverage, the presence of Israeli forces on Palestinian territory is not questioned, nor are the reasons for Palestinian actions.

The latest events coincided with the release of a Human Rights Watch report which reiterates that Israel’s policies constitute crimes of apartheid and persecution. The report sheds light on the abusive practices of the Israeli regime’s “discriminatory rule over Palestinians” and the ways in which Israeli authorities “methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians”

Such realities, although defining the current violence, remain rather absent from the dominant media focus on Palestine, regardless of how obviously visible they are. In fact, it appears that “clashes”, “chaos,” and “unrest” indeed need to be understood as such, only when they disturb Israeli colonial control.

As Palestinians observe 73years of the Nakba this week, the daily instances of dispossession, expulsion, killings of Palestinians do not always make the headlines. These acts are part and parcel of Israel’s structural violence and, thus, do not qualify as a “tension” or “clash.”