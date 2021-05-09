Israeli police have used stun grenades, batons and rubber bullets to prevent Palestinians from reaching the Al Aqsa Mosque for prayers on Islam’s holiest night of Laylat al Qadr, sparking outrage across the Muslim world.

Despite international condemnation, the Israeli police, some of them on horseback and backed by water cannons on Saturday, used force and barricades on thousands of Arab Muslims who see East Jerusalem as a capital of their future state.

'Israelis do not want us to pray'

At least 80 people were injured, including minors and a one-year-old, and 14 were taken to hospital, the Palestine Red Crescent said. Israeli police said at least one officer was hurt.

"They do not want us to pray. There is a fight every day, every day there are clashes. Every day there are troubles," said Mahmoud al Marbua, 27, speaking near the Old City's Damascus Gate. Pointing to police chasing youths and firing thunder-flashes at them, he added: "Look how they are firing at us. How can we live?"

Tensions have mounted in the city throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

In Gaza, hundreds of protesters gathered along the border with Israel. The Israeli forces said the crowds threw burning tyres and firecrackers toward the troops.

Hamas fired at least one rocket into Israel which landed in an open area, the military claimed.

"We salute the ppl. of Al Aqsa, who oppose the arrogance of the Zionists & we call on our ppl. in Palestine to support their brothers by all means," Moussa Abu Marzouk, a leader of the armed group Hamas that runs Gaza, said on Twitter.

Egyptian mediation

Israel said it was beefing up security forces on Saturday in anticipation of further confrontations in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza after fierce clashes erupted the previous night at Al Aqsa Mosque.

A Palestinian official said Egypt was mediating between the sides to prevent further escalation and Saturday's violence appeared less pronounced than Friday's events.

On Friday, police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youths at the mosque on the Noble Sanctuary/Temple Mount plaza holy to both Muslims and Jews.

At least 205 Palestinians and 18 Israeli officers were injured in Friday's confrontations, which drew international condemnations and calls for calm.

Clashes have erupted nightly in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah - a neighbourhood where numerous Palestinian families face eviction in a long-running legal case.