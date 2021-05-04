“Jakob, you know this is not your home,” Mona al Kurd, a Palestinian woman was captured saying in a video widely circulated online where she confronts an Israeli settler occupying her house.

“Yes,” Jakob confirms. “But if I go, you don’t go back (too),” he says. He doesn’t accept any responsibility for taking over the Palestinian family’s house, because he says it wasn’t he who decided to do so.

“You’re stealing my house!” Kurd responds in frustration.

“If I don’t steal it, then someone else is gonna steal it,” he says.

In October, an Israeli district court in Jerusalem ruled that at least 12 Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem must give up their homes for Israeli settlers to take over, as well as pay for their expenses.

Sit-ins and protests took over the neighbourhood after the court denied the Palestinian families’ appeal against the decision in March. The court asked around 50 people to evacuate by May 2, and around 70 of the neighbourhood’s residents will face eviction this August, the Palestinian news agency WAFA says.

Having lived in these homes for decades, Palestinians have been resisting the decisions as Jewish settlers and police show up to force them out. For them, the decision is a continuation of Israel’s policy that began with the Nakba, “the Catastrophe”, in 1948, when thousands of Palestinians were displaced and expelled from their homes.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the homes are situated within a complex known as the "Tomb of Simeon the Just" where a high priest is buried. The court states that the current residents (Palestinians) have failed to pay the required rent for several years and have not disproved "the claims of the Jewish Israelis to the property".

The Israeli court gave the families an extra two days to reach an agreement, giving them until March 4, but that proved impossible. Israeli forces last night raided homes in Sheikh Jarrah, tear gassed residents, including the elderly, inside their homes. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers attacked residents who were demonstrating against the forced evictions. Ten Palestinians were injured and three were hospitalised.

In the past, many Palestinians who were evicted because of Israel's settlement policies pitched tents in desperation, but those were also raided and demolished by Israeli officials.

The controversy

Israel’s eviction crackdown is based on a policy that was set in stone in the Israeli parliament in 1970. After the mass displacement of 1948, only 37 Palestinian families in 27 homes were placed in the neighbourhood by the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR under an agreement with Jordan's government.