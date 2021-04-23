US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June.

The meeting, to take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, will be used "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," after the leaders held a bilateral telephone call.

Erdogan and Biden agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan noted that addressing the issues of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETO) presence in the US and Washington's support for the YPG/PYD/PKK terror group in Syria is important to advancing relations between the two countries, the statement added.

It was the first phone contact between Erdogan and Biden since the US president assumed office in January.

The two leaders agreed to work together to improve cooperation, it added.

Priority of common, strategic interests